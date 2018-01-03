Chinese procuratorates to reform to adapt to supervision system

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) released a guideline Tuesday to deepen reforms to adapt to a new supervision system.

Procuratorates should fully cooperate with the trials of supervisory commissions and explore a working mechanism suitable to the new arrangement, said the document.

According to a draft of the national supervision law, China will establish supervisory commissions at the national, provincial, prefectural, and county levels to ensure that supervision covers everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

Currently, the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases are carried out by the procuratorates.

The guideline also asked for the implementation of an accountability system on prosecutors.