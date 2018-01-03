LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China issues snowstorm alert for central provinces

1
2018-01-03 16:32Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China's national observatory Wednesday continued to issue a yellow alert for snowstorms, which are expected to blanket the country's central regions Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei and Anhui will expect heavy snowfall during the period, resulting in up to 20 mm of snow in some areas, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

The observatory advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions regarding roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

It said central and eastern provinces could expect widespread rain or snow during the next 10 days, while temperatures in northwestern areas and regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers would drop.

In the country's four-tier warning system, red is the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.