Google rolls out security patch for Android devices

Google released Tuesday its January 2018 security patch to fix a total of 38 security vulnerabilities for supported Pixel and Nexus devices.

A bulletin released by Google said the security patch addressed all critical vulnerabilities across multiple components like the Android runtime, media framework, kernel, as well as LG, HTC, MediaTek, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm components.

The patch applies to all Pixel and Nexus devices, including Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel C users to keep their devices secure.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process," Google said in the security bulletin.

Although Google has not received any reports about its users' devices being exploited via these vulnerabilities, it strongly recommends that they upgrade their devices to the new security patch in the shortest possible time.

Google released its latest version of "Oreo" Android 8.1 OS last month, with a host of improvements and new features, including light and dark themes that turn on automatically based on the home screen wallpaper.