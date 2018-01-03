LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Entertainment

China's 'Youth' leads box office for 3rd week

1
2018-01-03 14:03Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Chinese director Feng Xiaogang (Front, L5), and cast members attend the premiere of the movie Youth in Beijing, Dec, 6, 2017. (Photo/China News Service)

Chinese director Feng Xiaogang (Front, L5), and cast members attend the premiere of the movie "Youth" in Beijing, Dec, 6, 2017. (Photo/China News Service)

Veteran director Feng Xiaogang's "Youth" continued to dominate the Chinese box office, earning 359 million yuan (55.3 million U.S. dollars) in its third week, according to the latest statistics released by China Film News.

The romance film has raked in more than 1.18 billion yuan since hitting Chinese screens on Dec. 15.

Domestic comedy "The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes" came in second, grossing 293 million yuan in its first week.

Third place went to Chinese thriller "Gold Buster," earning 250 million yuan since its release on Dec. 29.

The fantasy film "Legend of the Demon Cat" landed in fourth place, generating 225 million yuan last week. It has made 468 million yuan since its release on Dec. 22.

Rounding out the top five was another fantasy film, "Hanson and the Beast," which grossed 170 million yuan in its debut week.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.