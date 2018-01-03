LINE

New York City to install 1,500 security barriers

2018-01-03 13:16Xinhua

New York City plans to install 1,500 new security barriers in high-profile locations to guard against vehicle attacks and other terror-related incidents.

City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plan at a press conference held in Times Square on Tuesday. He said metal bollards will replace some of the concrete cubes and barriers that have been in place as temporary measures near pedestrian areas.

De Blasio said it was part of the city's effort to spend 50 million U.S. dollars on public areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

New York City made breaking news quite a few times last year.

On Dec. 11, four people were injured after a man set off an improvised explosive device at the city's busiest commuter hub near Times Square during rush hour. Mayor de Blasio called the incident an attempted terrorist attack.

On Oct. 31, eight people were killed and a dozen more injured after a truck plowed into pedestrians near the World Trade Center.

On May 18, one person was killed and 22 others were injured when a car ran into pedestrians in Times Square.

　　

