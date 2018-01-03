Logo sought for giant panda national park

Chinese authorities have extended the search for logo designs for the country's first giant panda national park to the whole world for five months, and the top prize winner will be granted 100,000 yuan ($15,383.4), thepaper.cn reported.

China initiated a pilot plan last January to establish the national park, covering 27,100 square kilometers and spanning parts of Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.

Authorities of the three provinces have finished boundary demarcations for the park over the past year, and now they want a logo design for the park when it is formally established.

The logo should be themed based on the park's features and implicate state ownership, being shared by all people and inherited by future generations. It should embody the park's Chinese and English names, and should be original work and unpublished.

Any organization or individual can submit their work through both standard mail and e-mail before the deadline May 31.

The mail address is No 15 of Renmin North Road in Jinniu district, Chengdu, Sichuan province, Post code: 610081. The e-mail address is dxmgjgybszj@126.com.

Besides the top prize of 100,000 yuan for the designer whose work is adopted, there will also be excellence awards for 10 other works, each winning 5,000 yuan.