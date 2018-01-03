LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Israeli parliament passes law to tighten control over East Jerusalem

1
2018-01-03 11:09Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Israel's parliament passed an amendment on Tuesday that will make it more difficult for the government to cede parts of East Jerusalem in any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The vote was held overnight between Monday and Tuesday, with 64 lawmakers voting in favor the controversial bill and 51 against it.

The bill was sponsored by the ultra-nationalist party of the Jewish Home, a major member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

It requires the government to raise wider support for relinquishing control over parts of Jerusalem as part of a peace plan. It increases the number of lawmakers required to approve such a deal from 61 to 80 in the 120-seat parliament.

The law was criticized by the opposition as a serious blow to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The new legislation is also likely to heighten even further the tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump's statement triggered wide protest in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, costing the lives of at least 13 Palestinians that were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces, according to Palestinian media.

Israel seized East Jerusalem, together with the rest of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, during the 1967 Middle East war. Israel annexed East Jerusalem shortly after the war, claiming it part of its "indivisible capital," in a move never recognized by the international community.

The Palestinians struggle against the Israeli occupation and wish to establish East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.