Disabled Chinese boy becomes Winter Olympic torchbearer in Pyeongchang

2018-01-03 11:05People's Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Yan Yuhong serves as a torchbearer for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Photo: People's Daily)

A 15-year-old disabled Chinese boy Yan Yuhong, who became one of the torchbearers for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea would take part in the torch relay from January 1 to 3.

Yan, from Jiangba village in Yibin, Sichuan Province, was left partly paralyzed by polio in his childhood. He chose to walk on his hands thereafter to "run" faster. Every day, he had to spend more than three hours between school and home.

After receiving several surgeries, Yan could finally stand up on his own feet. Now, he is able to walk slowly with crutches.

In 2014, Yan participated in the Eighth Sichuan Provincial Games for the Disabled People and won three medals in swimming competitions.

Yan said he will show the indomitable spirit and perseverance of Chinese disabled youth in South Korea.

Yan's story has inspired many people home and abroad.

　　

