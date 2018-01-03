Two climbers confirmed killed after falling off Table Mountain in Cape Town

A Japanese man and a local tour guide have died after falling off Table Mountain in Cape Town, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The two climbers fell off the mountain while doing rock climbing on Monday, the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said.

A third climber, a Japanese woman, was rescued and survived, the WSAR said.

She was currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, said the WSAR.

The local tour guide, believed to be an experienced climber, took the Japanese couple to rock climbing along a common route on the mountain, the WSAR said.

It remained unclear what had led to their fall, rescuers said.

More than 800 hundred tourists were stranded on the mountain for hours while a dramatic rescue mission was underway.

It was not until early Tuesday when all the tourists were taken down the mountain by cable cars.

Also on Tuesday, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said the climbers did the rock climbing along a common route often used by other climbers.

It's not an out-of-the-way or illegal area, the SANParks said.

"It was just an accident, a very tragic one," SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins said.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances around the tragic accident, he said.