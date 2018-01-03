LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Reform of prosecution system to ensure justice

1
2018-01-03 10:30China Daily Editor: Li Yahui ECNS App Download

The Supreme People's Procuratorate issued a notice on Tuesday calling for deep reform of the prosecution system to prevent miscarriages of justice.

The notice stipulates that prosecutors will take responsibility for the cases they handle to ensure justice is done.

"Those who are dealing with or make decisions about cases will be held accountable if it is discovered that the people involved were wrongly charged," the SPP said.

Moreover, the prosecuting departments will work with the new supervision commissions to promote supervisory system reform, and explore setting up a new working mechanism with the commissions.

"Making such reforms will improve the system and enable the public to see justice and fairness in every judicial case," the SPP said.

Since early 2017, China has conducted a pilot program to set up supervision commissions in Beijing as well as Shanxi and Zhejiang provinces, to centralize the fight against corruption.

Supervision commissions will incorporate existing supervisory, corruption prevention and control agencies within the governments and procuratorates.

Local procuratorates have been playing an essential role in arresting and prosecuting suspects, but many cases of injustice have occurred due to graft and the illegal collection of evidence, which has aroused attention from the public and media.

The SPP said prosecutors will place discipline as a top priority and keep themselves away from any duty-related crimes.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.