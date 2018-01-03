Civilization magazine publishes Olympic message from IOC

Civilization magazine has invited Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and Jacques Rogge, the honorary president of IOC, to write prefaces for the first issue of Civilization in 2018.

A special issue focusing on Olympic culture, this issue of Civilization covers the story of the Olympic Games in four chapters: China's Road to the Olympic Games, the Origin of the Olympic Games, the history of the Modern Olympic Games and Olympic Passion.

To encourage the spread of Olympic values, Bach chose to write about the games and today's younger generations - regarded as the two main forces in the future development of the Olympic Games.

Bach noted that the IOC sees young participants as a core pillar upon which the future of the world will be built.

Concerned about the connection between these younger generations and Olympic culture, Rogge emphasized that the Olympic Games makes for a great platform for youngsters to realize their dreams, regardless of race, religion or gender.

Focusing on the impact the Olympic Games have in shaping moral values, Rogge pointed out that Olympic culture is a good starting point for young people to form their own values and that by attending the Games they will be able to make a better world.

Both men shared their opinions about the 2022 Winter Olympics with Bach noting that they will make for a good opportunity to encourage young athletes to learn more about the Olympic spirit.

He said he was confident that the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing will be able to replicate the success of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Rogge emphasized that the Games will continue the tradition of gathering young generations from around the world to enjoy sports.