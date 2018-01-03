Fujian province appoints acting governor

Tang Dengjie was appointed acting governor of eastern China's Fujian Province Tuesday.

Tang was also named deputy governor of the province at a session of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress.

The local legislature accepted the resignation of former governor Yu Guowei at the session.

Tang, among other posts, has served as vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, director of the China National Space Administration, as well as chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority.

Born in June 1964, Tang is a native of Jianhu, eastern China's Jiangsu Province.