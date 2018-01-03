China expects snow, rain

China is preparing for the first snow of the year, in central, eastern and northern regions.

The meteorological center of northwest China's Shaanxi Province issued a warning for blizzards on Tuesday morning. It forecast that several cities will be under ten centimeters of snow and the provincial capital Xi'an will see five centimeters from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Xi'an has organized 1,000 staff ready to remove snow and ice. More than 120 snow removing machines are on standby.

Jiangsu Province, in the east, will also see snow and rain from Wednesday to Thursday. Farmers take measures to protect crops and remove snow from greenhouses in a timely manner.

The nearby Anhui Province will have its heaviest snow of the winter with several cities seeing up to 30 centimeters, according to the provincial meteorological authorities.

Central China's Henan Province will see two rounds of snow from Tuesday to Sunday. Some places, south of the Yellow River, will be battered by snowstorms.

Temperatures in the province have been comparatively high this winter, so the snow will improve the water content of the soil and help wheat to resist insect damage.

However, snow will affect traffic, power supplies, agriculture facilities and people's lives.

Central China's Hubei Province will also be hit by gales, snow and rain from Tuesday to Saturday.

Besides calling for measures in terms of traffic, agriculture, water and power supplies, local meteorological authorities suggested that efforts should be made to prevent snow disasters in the mountainous areas.

From Tuesday to Thursday, rain and snow will sweep most of central and east China, some northwestern and northern regions, as well as areas along the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Yangtze River, said the National Meteorological Center.

Blizzards are expected in parts of Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces, with total precipitation in some areas to approach or exceed record highs.