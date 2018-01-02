LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

New amphibian and reptile species found in China

1
2018-01-02 22:53Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

A total of 21 new amphibian and reptile species as well as two new subspecies were discovered in China last year, according to a recent academic report.

The new species and subspecies belong to 16 genuses in 10 families, four orders, the report said.

Unlike in 2016 when most newly-discovered species were from southwest China's Yunnan Province and Tibet Autonomous Region, the new species found last year had a vast distribution, stretching more than 10 municipalities and provinces, according to Wang Kai, author of the report and researcher with the Kunming Institute of Zoology.

Wang said researchers also spotted a further two amphibian and reptile species that were never before seen in China.

China was home to 465 amphibians and 481 reptiles at the end of 2017, Wang said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.