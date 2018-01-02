New amphibian and reptile species found in China

A total of 21 new amphibian and reptile species as well as two new subspecies were discovered in China last year, according to a recent academic report.

The new species and subspecies belong to 16 genuses in 10 families, four orders, the report said.

Unlike in 2016 when most newly-discovered species were from southwest China's Yunnan Province and Tibet Autonomous Region, the new species found last year had a vast distribution, stretching more than 10 municipalities and provinces, according to Wang Kai, author of the report and researcher with the Kunming Institute of Zoology.

Wang said researchers also spotted a further two amphibian and reptile species that were never before seen in China.

China was home to 465 amphibians and 481 reptiles at the end of 2017, Wang said.