China welcomes DPRK, ROK to improve ties through 2018 Winter Olympics

China supports the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the the Republic of Korea (ROK) to use the 2018 Winter Olympics to make efforts to improve ties, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

The ROK will host the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February.

It was reported that top leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un said Monday that Pyongyang was willing to talk with Seoul on its possible participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in the ROK.

According to the reports, the ROK President Moon Jae-in welcomed the DPRK leader's New Year speech, ordering government officials to rapidly restore inter-Korean talks and draw up follow-up measures to make it possible for the DPRK delegation to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

"We have noticed the positive information from the leaders of the two countries, and it is a good thing," spokesperson Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing. "China welcomes and supports both countries to take the 2018 Winter Olympics as an opportunity to make effective efforts to improve their relations, relax the situation on the Korean Peninsula and promote the denuclearization of the peninsula."