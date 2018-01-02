Former NBA player Yi leads CBA All-Star voting

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league concluded its All-Star voting on Monday as Guangdong center Yi Jianlian and Liaoning point guard Guo Ailun led their respective Southern and Northern Conferences.

Yi, who had his NBA stints for Milwaukee Bucks, New Jersey Nets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, led the ballot with 249,644 votes, while Guo won the Northern Conference with 239,706.

With an average of 22.9 points and 13.4 rebounds this season, the 30-year-old Yi helped Guangdong to place fifth in the league, with only two wins away from leaders Zhejiang Guangsha.

The five-time CBA MVP will start for South during the All-Star games, schedueled on Jan. 13-14, along with his club teammate Zhao Rui, who had the second most votes in the South.

Point guard Guo had a tiring off-season in 2017 with his average points dropped to 16.4 from 19.9 last season due to the lack of rest, according to Liaoning head coach Guo Shiqiang.

Following are the starters for the CBA All-Star games:

South: Zhao Rui (Guangdong/Guard), Wu Qian (Zhejiang/Guard), Zhou Peng (Guangdong/Forward), Gu Quan (Shenzhen/Forward), Yi Jianlian (Guangdong/Center).

North: Guo Ailun (Liaoning/Guard), Fangshuo (Beijing/Guard), Ding Yanyuyang (Shandong/Forward), Zhai Xiaochuan (Beijing/Forward), Han Dejun (Liaoning/Center).