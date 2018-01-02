Dead cleaner's children offer refunds before arranging funeral

The son and daughter of a house cleaner who died in a car accident on Wednesday, offered to repay all advance payments made to their mother even before making arrangements for her funeral, Chutian Metropolis Daily reported.

Duan Sangu, 49, was hit by a truck on the way to work at 6:30 am in Wuhan, Hubei province. She was sent to the hospital where she died of internal injuries.

Her daughter, Guo Wei, and son, Guo Feng, were going through their mother's belongings when they found details of advance payments made to her. They called Duan's customers to try to pay back the money, but were refused by all 11 people they reached.

"It (the call) was shocking, but moving as well," said Li Honggui, one of Duan's employers. "The funeral has not taken place yet, and they are worrying about us, the employers, it's indeed rare."

Duan had been working as a cleaner since 2004. She was "an honest woman", said Xiong Yulan, another employer who had 500 yuan returned to her by Duan when the latter found the money in an old coat Xiong gave her.

"She would not want to cause trouble for others, so we called the employers," said Guo Wei and Guo Feng.

Eight of Duan's former employers attended her funeral on Saturday.