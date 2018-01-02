LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Commercial amphibious planes make maiden flights in Haikou

1
2018-01-02 16:19chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
A commercial amphibious plane makes its maiden flight in Haikou, January 1, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

A commercial amphibious plane makes its maiden flight in Haikou, January 1, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

New seaplane tours are now being offered out of Hainan's capital, Haikou, reports Xinhua.

The new service is the first of its kind in China.

Tour packages include a basic 20-minute flight out of Xiuying Harbour. However, self-designed tours are also available upon request.

The flights will provide the tourists with an opportunity to see the tropical scenery in Haikou at low altitudes.

Authorities say they expect the sightseeing flights will help boost the image of Haikou as an international tourism city.

Local government officials in Hainan say they intend to start creating more regional flights to try to develop the tourism sector even further.

　　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.