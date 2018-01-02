Commercial amphibious planes make maiden flights in Haikou

A commercial amphibious plane makes its maiden flight in Haikou, January 1, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

New seaplane tours are now being offered out of Hainan's capital, Haikou, reports Xinhua.

The new service is the first of its kind in China.

Tour packages include a basic 20-minute flight out of Xiuying Harbour. However, self-designed tours are also available upon request.

The flights will provide the tourists with an opportunity to see the tropical scenery in Haikou at low altitudes.

Authorities say they expect the sightseeing flights will help boost the image of Haikou as an international tourism city.

Local government officials in Hainan say they intend to start creating more regional flights to try to develop the tourism sector even further.