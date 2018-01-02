2.6 mln visit exhibition on China's 5-year achievements

An exhibition on China's achievements over the past five years attracted 2.66 million visits before closing on Sunday, said the organizer.

During its three-month run, the exhibition, which opened in September and consisted of 10 themed exhibition zones and one experience zone, showed China's achievements in the economy, politics, science, military and culture.

Multimedia and models were used to vividly teach visitors about the achievements since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012.

An online version of the exhibition, which has been visited 22.83 million times, will continue to operate.