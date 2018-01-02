State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council announced the appointment and removal of several senior officials Tuesday.

Kong Xuanyou was appointed vice minister of foreign affairs and Yan Qingmin was appointed vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Gao Xiang was appointed deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, replacing Ren Xianliang.

Li Shushen replaced Wang Enge as vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Zhang Jun was appointed president of Beijing Institute of Technology,, replacing Hu Haiyan.

Li Yanrong replaced Xie Heping as president of Sichuan University.

Wu Pute was appointed president of the Northwest Agricultural and Forestry University.

Zheng Shanjie was removed from the post of deputy director of the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office.

Yin Xiaojing and Lin Wu no longer serve as deputy directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Zhang Tong was removed from the post of director of the office of a central joint audit meeting.