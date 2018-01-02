Tianjin appoints acting mayor

Zhang Guoqing was appointed acting mayor of north China's Tianjin Municipality Tuesday.

Zhang was also named vice mayor of the port city at a session of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People's Congress.

Zhang was appointed deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in late December.

Zhang earlier served as deputy secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee and mayor of Chongqing.

Born in August 1964, Zhang is a native of Luoshan, central China's Henan Province.