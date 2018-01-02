China's least populated township connected to national grid

A sparsely populated township in Tibet Autonomous Region has been connected to the state electricity grid, ending life without electricity for its 32 residents, local authorities said Tuesday.

The 15-km-long 10-kilovolt power line, which took five months to complete, is connected to remote Yulmed Township in Luntse County, Shannan City, via 108 electric poles over a 5,000-meter-high mountain, according to the contractor, a Xining-based electric power company in neighboring Qinghai Province.

Yulmed has an average elevation of 3,650 meters and its population was once reduced to one three-member household. Now it has nine households.

In 2008, the local government built a small hydropower station, but it failed to meet increasing power demands, due to improved living standards of the residents, and power outages were frequent.