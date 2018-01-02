Rain, snow to sweep central, east China

A heavy snow hits Urumqi, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo/China News Service)

Rain and snow will sweep most of central and east China from Tuesday to Thursday, the national observatory said Tuesday.

Moderate and heavy snow will fall in some northwestern and northern regions as well as areas along the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Yangtze River, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

It forecast blizzards for parts of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, with total precipitation in some areas to approach or exceed record highs.

Over the next three days, moderate and heavy rain will hit the southwest and some regions along the Huaihe River and Yangtze River.

The NMC warned of an impact on traffic from the adverse weather.