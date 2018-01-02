NE China province appoints acting governor

Jing Junhai was appointed acting governor of northeast China's Jilin Province Tuesday.

Jing was also named deputy governor of the province at a session of the Standing Committee of the Jilin Provincial People's Congress.

The local legislature accepted the resignation of former governor Liu Guozhong at the session.

Jing earlier served as deputy secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Born in December 1960, Jing is a native of Baishui, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.