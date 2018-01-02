Global horticultural expo set to bloom in Beijing

More than 65 countries, international organizations and domestic organizations have confirmed their participation in the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing, according to a news conference held last week in the city.

This includes Russia, Germany, India, South Korea, the African Union and the International Association of Horticultural Producers.

It will be the second time that China has been the organizer of the world's top-level gardening event. The first time was in 1999, when the event was held in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan province.

The expo will show the development of gardening and ecological construction in China, as well as to promote cooperation in green industries by displaying new varieties, planting technologies and ideas, said Jiang Zehui, president of the China Flower Association at the news conference.

"China has more than 3,000 years of gardening history," said Zhou Jianping, executive vice-president of Beijing International Horticultural Expo Coordination Bureau. "The exhibition will tell the story of Chinese horticulture and its contribution to the world."

Chinese herbal medicine, planting skills and rarely seen plants will be displayed, together with ancient classical Chinese literature about gardening, which will be made available via modern digital methods, according to the news conference.

"It will also show the philosophy of harmonious relations between humans and nature as stated in Chinese tradition," Zhou said.

In December 2017, the construction of the three major exhibition pavilions was completed: the China Pavilion, International Pavilion and Life Experience Center. The overall construction project is expected to be finished by the end 2018.

Major outdoor landscapes include Guirui Lake, transformed from disused fishponds by using traditional Chinese garden technologies.

Tiantian Mountain will be renovated into terraced fields, demonstrating the wisdom of Chinese farming culture. From the top of the mountain, visitors will have a bird's eye view of the whole park.

Construction of the hotels and supporting facilities will start next year, as will the organization of security, visitor flow, tickets and operations.

Lu Yan, vice-mayor of Beijing and president of Beijing International Horticultural Expo Coordination Bureau, said local residents would also benefit from the event, which will improve their living environment and provide job opportunities in green industries, including tourism, sports and gardening.

Zhou, executive vice-president of the bureau, added that since the temperature around the park, in a suburban area of Beijing, is lower than that of the city's urban areas, tourists and residents can enjoy different natural scenery in all four seasons.

With the theme "Live Green, Live Better", the event is set to run from April 29 to Oct 7 in 2019, in Yanqing district of Beijing.

During the event, six international plant competitions, covering peonies, orchids and chrysanthemums, will be held to promote the exchange of ideas among experts from around the world.

Children will have the chance to learn about planting or decorating flowers and plants in a tailored experience area, to help them to experience nature up close.

Canada Cirque du Soleil will provide a performance that combines Chinese culture and horticultural elements in the form of a float parade.