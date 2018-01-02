A moment of terror: Australian children find 43 deadly snake eggs in sandpit

A local volunteer wildlife group in a small town north of Sydney revealed nightmarish details of a recent operation on Tuesday that would seem like something straight out of a horror movie.

On Dec. 20, children playing at Laurieton school found small mysterious eggs in their sandpit.

Unsure of what they were, baffled teaching staff contacted the wildlife organisation FAWNA, who promptly sent staff to investigate.

The volunteers found 12 brown snake eggs just under the surface of the sand.

Thinking the issue was resolved, the children were allowed to play again later in the afternoon.

But with the discovery of even more eggs shortly after, the sandpit was then closed.

Over the next three days, 43 eggs from seven nests were uncovered deep under the children's play area.

"The sand was still fresh and loose and would have provided the perfect place for snakes to regulate the eggs due to the temperature," FAWNA volunteer Yvette Attleir told local media.

Even immediately after hatching, when a brown snake is just one inch long, they can pose a severe risk to humans, especially children.

Clinical toxicologist Professor Geoff Isbister from the University of Newcastle's School of Medicine and Public Health told Xinhua that the slithery creatures have extremely toxic venom.

"Their venom is very, very strong," he said. "In terms of Australia, it's our most dangerous snake. They cause the most deaths here."

Although authorities have assured parents the sandpit will be safe for students to play in when classes re-commence after the summer holiday break, it might take some extra convincing before the children flock back to build sandcastles.