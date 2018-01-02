LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

6 countries assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of Security Council

1
2018-01-02 10:12CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Six countries commenced their non-permanent membership seats at the United National Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru, and Poland will hold a two-year term while the Netherlands has a one-year tenure as it is sharing a two-year term with Italy.

The UNSC consists of five veto-wielding permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States－and 10 non-permanent members elected by the organization's General Assembly for a term of two years.

Egypt, Japan, Senegal, Ukraine and Uruguay, as well as Italy, have just left the Security Council.

According to the UN Charter, the Security Council is considered to be the only UN body whose resolutions are legally binding to all member states.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.