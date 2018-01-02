6 countries assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of Security Council

Six countries commenced their non-permanent membership seats at the United National Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru, and Poland will hold a two-year term while the Netherlands has a one-year tenure as it is sharing a two-year term with Italy.

The UNSC consists of five veto-wielding permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States－and 10 non-permanent members elected by the organization's General Assembly for a term of two years.

Egypt, Japan, Senegal, Ukraine and Uruguay, as well as Italy, have just left the Security Council.

According to the UN Charter, the Security Council is considered to be the only UN body whose resolutions are legally binding to all member states.