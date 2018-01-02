LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Latest Kuaizhou rocket launch expected to boost China's competitiveness

1
2018-01-02 09:46Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Kuaizhou-11 rocket will send six satellites into space in 2018, greatly boosting China's competitiveness in the field of commercial rocket launches.

The solid-fuel carrier rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time in the first half of 2018, according to the rocket's developer and producer China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC), Xinhua News Agency reported.

Zhang Di, deputy head of the Fourth Academy of CASIC, told the media that sending multiple satellites into space will satisfy different users' requirements and meet commercial demand.

The launch cost of the Kuaizhou rockets has been reduced to $5,000 per kilogram of payload, which is considerably lower than its international competitors, according to Zhang.

Liang Jiqiu, chief designer of Kuaizhou rockets at CASIC, said that compared with the Kuaizhou-1A rocket, which sent three satellites into space in its first commercial mission in January 2017, the Kuaizhou-11 rocket will see a huge improvement in launch capacity, decrease costs and boost international competitiveness in commercial rocket launches.

With a lift-off mass of 78 tons, the rocket was designed to launch low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbit satellites.

Kuaizhou is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. It has been developed since 2013.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.