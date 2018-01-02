LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Netizens get nostalgic after '90s milestone

1
2018-01-02 09:09China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

WeChat and Sina Weibo, two of China's most popular social media, have been awash with nostalgia in recent days, as millions of netizens have posted pictures of themselves at age 18.

The trend was inspired by the fact the arrival of 2018 means even the youngest members of the '90s generation－those born from 1990 to 1999－have now turned 18 and entered adulthood.

While some have simply posted images online of their younger selves, many have also shared memories of their hopes and dreams from that time, as well as reflections on the swift passing of time.

Fang Shilin, an engineer with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, posted two pictures on his WeChat Moments feed on Sunday after noticing that many of his friends had uploaded photos.

"I felt it was interesting, so I put up my pictures, too," said the 26-year-old, who in one image can be seen with four friends, all smiling into the camera, as they sit beside West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

"It was a great time. When I look at these pictures, I miss my friends and the old days. Back then, all I wished for was that there would be no more exams in my life. Now the dream has come true," he said with a laugh.

Kou Ying, 53, was not a fan of the trend at first, but she quickly changed her attitude after seeing her friends' old photos.

"When I was 18, I never imagined that I'd be able to study in Germany and become a professional translator. It's interesting to look back," she said. "I haven't changed so much. Even my husband said I am still as simple as I was at 18 years old."

Kou was 18 when she first fell in love. She remembers being "muddled but happy".

"If I were 18 again, I would encourage my friends－especially the women－to read more books. I would aim higher and be more ambitious," she added. "I would spend more time in love before getting married, and I'd see more places overseas."

On Sina Weibo, "photos taken at 18" was one of the hottest search topics on Sunday. Many netizens also urged celebrities to post their photos.

Members of the '90s generation were born at a time when China was beginning to see significant results from its reform and opening-up policy, which was launched in 1978. They grew up with rapid development in the information era.

A lot of attention is also paid to this generation because its members, most of whom have no siblings, grew up in a better family environment than earlier generations. However, many have argued that this has led to the generation being "spoiled".

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.