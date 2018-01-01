Plane crashes in Costa Rica, several killed

Photo provided by the Public Security Ministry of Costa Rica shows people watching the debris of a crashed plane in the Guanacaste province, Costa Rica, on Dec. 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Public Security Ministry of Costa Rica)

A small plane believed to be carrying at least 12 people, mainly foreigners, crashed early Sunday in a mountainous region of Costa Rica's coastal Guanacaste province, local media reported.

"Several people are likely to have been killed when a small plane, in which at least 12 people are presumed to have been flying, plummeted Sunday morning," the daily La Nacion said on its website.

"Most of the victims were foreigners, except the two pilots," the daily added.

The daily did not specify the number of fatal victims, but released the names of the passengers, at least five of whom shared the same last name, and crew.

Carlos Hidalgo, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, confirmed the crash took place, the daily said.

Local firefighters were reportedly on the scene, in Bejuco, in the canton of Nandayure.

The Cessna 208B, operated by Nature Air, had taken off from Punta Islita Resort, in Nandayure, and was on its way to the capital San Jose.

The interim deputy director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Michael Soto, told the daily he was preparing to head to the site of the crash.

"Right now we are readying a specialized group to travel to the area," said Soto.