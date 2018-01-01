LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi, Zuma exchange congratulations on anniversary of relations

1
2018-01-01 14:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that with the joint efforts in the past 20 years, the China-South Africa relations have enjoyed comprehensive and in-depth development, and have been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

It has been proven that consolidating and advancing an all-round cooperation between China and South Africa conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, Xi said.

He said he is willing to continue to work with President Zuma to further develop the relationship between China and South Africa so as to better benefit the two nations and two peoples.

China and South Africa are co-chairing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi said, adding that the Johannesburg Summit co-chaired by him and Zuma back in 2015 achieved great success.

China agrees to host a FOCAC summit in 2018, based on President Zuma's proposal and the common aspritions of other African countries, Xi said.

He added that he is willing to work with President Zuma and other African leaders to make the 2018 summit a historical event which will strengthen unity and cooperation between China and Africa.

For his part, Zuma said that the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa is a milestone in the two countries' histories.

In the past 20 years, China and South Africa have achieved sound results in cooperation based on traditional friendship and mutual trust, Zuma said, adding that the bilateral relations have been upgraded and has been attached much strategic importance.

The two nations have been conducting close coordination on common interests and have also jointly tackled new threats and new global challenges, he said.

While co-chairing the FOCAC, South Africa and China are committed to developing the Africa-China partnership and stepping up efforts in implementing the decisions made at the Johannesburg Summit, Zuma said.

He said that he expects to participate in the FOCAC summit to be held in September 2018 in China, expressing willingness that the two countries will take the opportunity of the anniversary to further advance their friendship, expand cooperation and achieve win-win results.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.