Xi congratulates Berset on election as president of Switzerland

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Alain Berset on his election as president of Switzerland.

In his message, Xi said that with joint efforts, the China-Swiss innovative strategic partnership becomes more energetic and effective, and the friendship has gained popular support in the two countries.

Xi said he highly values the development of the relationship between China and Switzerland, and is willing to work with President Berset to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level, so as to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.