Xi tells Putin he has high hopes for China-Russia ties in 2018

President Xi Jinping said on Sunday he is ready to join Russian President Vladimir Putin in consolidating political and strategic mutual trust and expanding all-around pragmatic cooperation.

Xi made the pledge in his New Year greeting message to Putin. In the message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended his sincere greetings and wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

China seeks to promote international strategic coordination with Russia and to work for new fruits in the development of ties, he said.

Noting that 2018 and 2019 will be the years of cooperation and exchanges between the two countries at local levels, Xi said the events will surely boost local exchanges between China and Russia and help develop the popularity of the idea that the two sides share a long-standing friendship and seek common development and prosperity.

Xi said the passing year has seen important progress in the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, adding that the two sides have shown firm support for each other on questions concerning their respective core interests and reaped key early harvest in linking the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Russia's Eurasian Economic Union.

The Chinese president also noted that the strategic and major projects of the two countries have been steadily moving forward, and the cooperation in innovation and agriculture, as well as people-to-people and media exchanges, have been flourishing.

China and Russia have also maintained close and effective coordination in international and regional affairs, and have made important contributions in preserving world peace and stability, Xi said.

In his response, Putin said Russia-China relations in 2017 achieved new progress, as the volume of two-way trade has seen substantial increases and exchanges in areas of technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges have been vigorous.

The two countries have conducted rather effective coordination in international affairs, which has been an important contribution to handling global hot spot issues, he said.

Putin pledged that his country will join China in making efforts to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and benefit the two peoples.

On Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged New Year greetings with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In his message, Li noted that with the successful conclusion of the 22nd regular meeting between the heads of government of China and Russia in November, the two sides have reached crucial consensus on promoting all-around pragmatic cooperation and deepened the integration of interests.

For his part, Medvedev said the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has developed at an unprecedented high level and he believes cooperation in key areas will undoubtedly see new results in the coming year.