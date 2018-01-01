LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

DPRK willing to talk with South Korea on joining 2018 Winter Olympics: top leader

1
2018-01-01 10:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said Monday that Pyongyang is willing to talk with Seoul on its possible participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea.

In his New Year speech, Kim said that 2018 is an important year for the two countries on the Korean Peninsula, as the DPRK will mark the 70th anniversary of the country's founding while South Korea will host the Winter Olympics.

Expressing sincere wishes for a successful Winter Olympics, Kim said that the DPRK will take necessary measures to prepare to participate in the event, including holding North-South talks on the DPRK's participation.

As neighbors, the two Koreas are "bound by blood", and "it is natural that we feel happy and provide assistance for the activities to be organized by our compatriots", he said.

South Korea has suggested that the two countries form a joint team to attend the event to be held in Pyeongchang County in February.

In his speech, Kim also said that the two sides should reduce the highly tense military confrontation to create a peaceful environment for reconciliation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.