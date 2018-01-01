LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Ringing in the New Year: The world’s first and last places to welcome 2018

1
2018-01-01 10:00CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island /International Space Station Photo

Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island /International Space Station Photo

As January 1 nears, people around the globe are preparing to celebrate the new year in their own way. But the world's different time zones means there will be parts of the world that welcome 2018 first – and places that will celebrate last.

So which places will be the "earliest birds" to enter 2018, and which areas will be the last to step into the new year?

First to enter 2018

Two Pacific islands will see the year switch first: Kiritimati and Samoa.

Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, is a raised coral atoll in the northern Line Islands, Pacific Ocean, and a part of the Republic of Kiribati. With an area of 388.4 square kilometers, it has a population over 5,500. Because it's located in the world's farthest forward time zone – 14 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), it is one of the first places to welcome the New Year.

Samoa, another island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is located in the same time zone as Kiritimati, making its residents the first to experience 2018. The country "changed its time zone in December 2011 by moving to the west of the International Date Line (IDL) in an effort to boost its economy by doing business with Australia and New Zealand," according to BNO News.

The IDL is an imaginary line on the surface of the Earth from the North Pole to the South Pole, that defines one day and the next.

UTC is a time standard and basis for the world's civil time and time zones. There is no time difference between UTC and GMT, the time zone that's used in some countries.

Last to enter 2018

A trio of islands in the Pacific Ocean – Alofi, Midway Atoll and Pago Pago – all 11 hours later than UTC, will be the last three places to celebrate 2018.

Alofi is the capital of the Pacific Ocean island nation of Niue, Midway Atoll an unorganized, unincorporated territory of the US and Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.

Two other islands – Baker Island and Howland Island – will be the last uninhabited places to see the New Year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.