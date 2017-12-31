Chinese ice sculptor records 'a song of ice and fire'

A piece of ice sculpture （Photo /CGTN）

Part of the team making ice sculptures for the famed Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, 41-year-old Du Yanjiang has been sculpting ice for more than two decades. He first started making smaller ice sculptures at a studio, and now carves sculptures for bigger projects like the Harbin festival.

Du says the fun in making ice sculptures is being able to transform a chunk of crystal clear ice into something vivid and artistic. His favorite work was an imitation of Norman Bethune, a renowned Canadian physician who served in China during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

However, only 100 ice sculptors are in the business in the city of Harbin, known for its ice and snow tradition. The shortage of talent cannot meet the demand of the market, according to Du.

In recent years, Chinese ice sculptors have gained international attention, with many bringing their work to indoor ice sculpture exhibitions overseas.

This November, a team of 25 ice carvers from Harbin sculpted 136 kg blocks of colored ice at Moody Gardens in Galveston, near Houston in the US, making them into whimsical monkeys, butterflies, orchids and other artifacts.

Du said ice sculpting used to rely solely on manpower. Nowadays, modern machinery like cranes and forklifts supplement their job. This is how sculptors are able to build the entire Ice and Snow World in just a few weeks.