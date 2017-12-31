LINE

Journal to publish Xi's speech at first session of 19th CPC Central Committee

Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will on Monday publish a speech President Xi Jinping made during a key Party meeting.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that the major political task for the new CPC leadership is to comprehensively implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and strive to realize the goals set by the Congress.

He made the remarks when delivering a speech at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held on Oct. 25.

　　

