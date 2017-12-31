LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first automated subway put into operation in Beijing

1
2017-12-31 10:22CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A train runs on Yanfang subway line in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2017. Yanfang line started trial operation on Saturday. Located in Beijing's southwest suburbs, the Yanfang Line is China's first fully domestically developed automated subway. It has nine stations on its 14.4-km main line, linking the areas of Yanshan and Fangshan. The line is expected to carry 70,000 passengers daily. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A train runs on Yanfang subway line in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2017. Yanfang line started trial operation on Saturday. Located in Beijing's southwest suburbs, the Yanfang Line is China's first fully domestically developed automated subway. It has nine stations on its 14.4-km main line, linking the areas of Yanshan and Fangshan. The line is expected to carry 70,000 passengers daily. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Three new subway lines, including one for driverless trains, started operations in Beijing on Saturday, bringing the number of city lines to 22.

Yanfang Line, one of the three new lines, is China's first complete self-developed automated subway.

Located in Beijing's southwest Fangshan District, the 14.4-km main route of Yanfang Line has nine stations, connecting many neighborhoods in the district. The line is expected to carry 70,000 passengers daily, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.

The other two new lines are the 10.2-km Line S1, Beijing's first medium-low speed maglev line connecting the western suburban districts of Mentougou and Shijingshan, and the 9-km West Suburb Line connecting tourist spots, including the Summer Palace and the Fragrant Hills in the city's northwest.

Beijing's subway routes have increased by 400 kilometers to 608 kilometers and expanded by 14 lines since 2008 when the capital hosted the Summer Olympic Games, according to the city's Transport Institute. The city plans on building the world's largest subway system by 2020.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.