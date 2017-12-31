LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Panda in good health after five years in wild

1
2017-12-31 08:03Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Captive-bred male panda Taotao. (Photo provided to Chinanews.com)

Captive-bred male panda Taotao. (Photo provided to Chinanews.com)

A captive-bred male panda is still in good health after five years in the wild, said the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda.

Taotao was two years old when he was released into the wild on Oct. 11, 2012. On Thursday, he wandered into Liziping natural reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province and was taken in by researchers.

Taotao weighs 115 kilograms and is in good health, the center said. He was set free again Friday.

The center said Taotao set a new record in terms of the amount of time an artificially-bred panda had survived in the wild.

Taotao was the second effort to release a panda to the wild. The first, Xiangxiang, died after fighting with wild pandas for food, about a year after his release in 2007.

The failure compelled scientists and experts to use a training method that focused the panda cub on learning from its mother.

"Taotao lived in semi-wild conditions from a very young age, and learnt from his mother, so there was no human intervention," said Zhang Hemin, deputy director of the center.

Since 2010, the center has released eight pandas using the method, with seven surviving.

The center will continue to monitor the health condition of the panda.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.