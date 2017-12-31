Xi encourages Chinese students at Moscow University to strive for dreams

President Xi Jinping on Saturday encouraged Chinese students at Lomonosov Moscow State University to be devoted to their country and work hard for their dreams.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter replying to students who sent a letter to Xi to express their understanding of the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

"I am glad to read the letter from which I can feel your pride for an increasingly strong motherland as well as the aspiration of Chinese students overseas to serve the country and pursue progress," Xi said in the letter.

"A nation will prosper only when its young people thrive; a country will be full of hope and have a great tomorrow only when its younger generations have ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility. The realization of the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation needs endeavors of young people, generation by generation," Xi said.

He said he hoped the students would devote what they had learned to the motherland and the people, and "make the light of youth shine on the road of striving for dreams."

Xi also extended New Year greetings to all Chinese who study overseas.

In 1957, Chairman Mao Zedong met Chinese students in Russia at Moscow University, saying that "The young people...are like the sun at eight or nine in the morning. Our hope is placed on you."