PLA to take on flag guarding, salute cannon duty

2017-12-30 21:07Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The responsibility for guarding China's national flag and firing salute cannons will be transfered to the Chinese People's Liberation Army starting Jan. 1, 2018, as authorized by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

　　

