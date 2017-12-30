PLA to take on flag guarding, salute cannon duty

The responsibility for guarding China's national flag and firing salute cannons will be transfered to the Chinese People's Liberation Army starting Jan. 1, 2018, as authorized by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
