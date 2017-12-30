China punishes news apps for spreading porn

The Chinese Internet regulator has ordered two popular news apps to temporarily suspend parts of their channels for "spreading pornographic and lewd information" and providing news services without the necessary licenses.

Toutiao and Phoenix News "continuously carried pornographic content, seriously misled the public and caused a very negative impact on the online media environment," said the Beijing municipal cyberspace information office in a statement.

The two platforms were also found to have produced or reposted news content without the necessary licenses, "disturbing online order," the watchdog said, urging the two apps to rectify their violations.

Six Toutiao channels were ordered to suspend updates for 24 hours until Saturday evening, while two Phoenix News channels were not allowed to update for 12 hours.