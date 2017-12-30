LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China punishes news apps for spreading porn

1
2017-12-30 15:29Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The Chinese Internet regulator has ordered two popular news apps to temporarily suspend parts of their channels for "spreading pornographic and lewd information" and providing news services without the necessary licenses.

Toutiao and Phoenix News "continuously carried pornographic content, seriously misled the public and caused a very negative impact on the online media environment," said the Beijing municipal cyberspace information office in a statement.

The two platforms were also found to have produced or reposted news content without the necessary licenses, "disturbing online order," the watchdog said, urging the two apps to rectify their violations.

Six Toutiao channels were ordered to suspend updates for 24 hours until Saturday evening, while two Phoenix News channels were not allowed to update for 12 hours.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.