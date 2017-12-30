LINE

WWII Jewish refugee artist's works exhibited in Shanghai

Some art works of Jewish artist David Ludwig Bloch, who fled to Shanghai to evade the Nazis during the World War II, was on exhibition in Shanghai on Friday.

The family of the artist gave 32 items, including paintings by Bloch during his stay in Shanghai, to Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum. Twelve items, including six woodcuts and the tools he used to make them, were presented to media and public.

Bloch was born in Bavaria in 1910. He suffered from hearing loss due to illness. He was among the tens of thousand of Jews who stayed in Shanghai in the 1930s and 1940s.

He married with a Shanghai woman in 1946 and they moved to the United States. Bloch passed away in 2002 and left hundreds of paintings and woodcuts as legacies, most were made during his nine years in Shanghai.

This year saw the 10th anniversary of the opening of the museum.

 

　　

