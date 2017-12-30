LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China tells Japan to handle comfort women issue 'in responsible way'

1
2017-12-30 08:56Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

"China's stance on the comfort women issue is consistent and clear. We hope Japan addresses the concerns of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular news briefing.

ROK President Moon Jae-in said Thursday the 2015 agreement was seriously flawed, excluding victims and ordinary ROK people, and could not resolve the wartime sex slavery issue.

The ROK and Japan reached a "final and irreversible" agreement in 2015.As part of the deal, Japan agreed to give 1 billion yen (9 million U.S. dollars) to a foundation dedicated to supporting the surviving ROK sex slavery victims recruited by the Japanese troops in World War II.

The deal drew protests from surviving victims, who said the Japanese government had yet to take legal responsibility and make a sincere apology for the war crimes.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.