China tells Japan to handle comfort women issue 'in responsible way'

"China's stance on the comfort women issue is consistent and clear. We hope Japan addresses the concerns of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular news briefing.

ROK President Moon Jae-in said Thursday the 2015 agreement was seriously flawed, excluding victims and ordinary ROK people, and could not resolve the wartime sex slavery issue.

The ROK and Japan reached a "final and irreversible" agreement in 2015.As part of the deal, Japan agreed to give 1 billion yen (9 million U.S. dollars) to a foundation dedicated to supporting the surviving ROK sex slavery victims recruited by the Japanese troops in World War II.

The deal drew protests from surviving victims, who said the Japanese government had yet to take legal responsibility and make a sincere apology for the war crimes.