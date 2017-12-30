LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Draft law protecting heroes, martyrs released for public opinion

1
2017-12-30 08:08Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The draft law on the protection of the reputation and honor of China's heroes and martyrs was released online for public opinion on Friday.

People can deliver their opinions on the website of the National People's Congress (NPC), where the draft was made public, until Jan. 27.

Given its first review at the bi-monthly session of the NPC Standing Committee which closed Wednesday, the draft stipulates the responsibilities of departments and Internet operators to deal with any disrespect to heroes and martyrs.

It also bans the appropriation of land and facilities near memorials, as well as any damage or contamination of such memorials.

Those who appropriate, damage or contaminate memorials, and insult or slander heroes and martyrs, may receive administrative penalties from public security bureaus or even criminal sanctions, according to the draft.

In March, 251 motions, bills and letters from the public on the issue were seen at the annual sessions of the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's political advisory body.

In recent years, a few people in China have slandered or derogated heroes and martyrs via the Internet, magazines and other media in the name of "academic freedom," "restoring history" or "probing into details," which provoked anger from all walks of life.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.