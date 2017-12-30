Draft law protecting heroes, martyrs released for public opinion

The draft law on the protection of the reputation and honor of China's heroes and martyrs was released online for public opinion on Friday.

People can deliver their opinions on the website of the National People's Congress (NPC), where the draft was made public, until Jan. 27.

Given its first review at the bi-monthly session of the NPC Standing Committee which closed Wednesday, the draft stipulates the responsibilities of departments and Internet operators to deal with any disrespect to heroes and martyrs.

It also bans the appropriation of land and facilities near memorials, as well as any damage or contamination of such memorials.

Those who appropriate, damage or contaminate memorials, and insult or slander heroes and martyrs, may receive administrative penalties from public security bureaus or even criminal sanctions, according to the draft.

In March, 251 motions, bills and letters from the public on the issue were seen at the annual sessions of the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's political advisory body.

In recent years, a few people in China have slandered or derogated heroes and martyrs via the Internet, magazines and other media in the name of "academic freedom," "restoring history" or "probing into details," which provoked anger from all walks of life.