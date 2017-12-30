Alcohol banned in China's procuratorial organs

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday issued a revised prohibition order, demanding procuratorial organs on all levels to ban alcohol from official affairs.

Those working in procuratorates are strictly prohibited from drinking alcohol during official conferences, when carrying guns, performing their duties or in dress uniform, according to the circular.

Alcohol is also banned during working hours, lunchtimes and on any occasions related to cases or the public image of procuratorial organs, said the circular.

The SPP asked procuratorial organs to deal decisively with those who violate the order, especially officials.