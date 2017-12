A kindergarten teacher who allegedly abused children has been arrested, the procuratorate of Beijing Chaoyang District said on Friday.

The suspect surnamed Liu was a teacher at the RYB Education New World Kindergarten in Chaoyang. Rumors of child abuse in the kindergarten stirred public outrage last month.

Liu was detained on Nov. 25. After an investigation, police said Liu had used sewing needles to "discipline" children who would not sleep.