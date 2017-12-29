LINE

Beijing renovates charging posts for electric cars

A driver charges for his electric car. (File photo/China News Service)

Beijing is renovating public charging posts for electric cars to make them conform to new national standards.

Beijing has 112,600 charging posts, including 80,800 private ones and 31,800 public ones, the Beijing Municipal Commission of City Management said.

Some of the charging posts are operated on old equipment and standards. The renovation will improve safety features, compatibility and the openness of the facilities, it said.

So far, over 12,000 public charging posts have been renovated.

Electric car drivers can access www.evehicle.cn to download an app to check the location and availability of charging facilities and make payments.

　　

