LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Chinese master woodcarver opens exhibition at National Museum

1
2017-12-29 14:15CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Woodcarving master Lu Guangzheng's artwork The way to the sun. （Photo provided to CGTN）

Woodcarving master Lu Guangzheng's artwork "The way to the sun." （Photo provided to CGTN）

China's international woodcarving master Lu Guangzheng's exhibition opened Thursday at the National Museum of China. Lu's exhibition is a showcase of traditional woodcarving techniques unique to the city of Dongyang, in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, Lu's "One Belt and Road" exhibition can be divided into three categories.

Pre-chapter: Great dreams, China's ethnic groups

With 56 ethnic groups featuring festive costumes, laughing, singing and dancing, Lu's artworks show the diverse people living in China.

The background features China's modern achievements such as high-speed railway and space research development, as well as peace pigeons and sunflowers, which symbolize the peaceful rise of the country and the people's splendid spiritual lives.

Chapter one: "The Silk Road Spirit"

Focused on the history of the Silk Road route, this chapter shows vivid historical figures against the background of the opening up of the ancient trade route. Viewers can see the "Silk Road Spirit" running through this section.

Chapter two: Renewal and prosperity

Lu's works express grand themes through tiny details. By showing the new lives, achievements and images of Chinese people, Lu's work is a display of the country's development in a variety of fields including shifts in culture, science and technology.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.