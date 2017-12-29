Trump to undergo customary presidential physical on Jan. 12

U.S. President Donald Trump will undergo a customary presidential physical on Jan. 12, the White House said Thursday.

The White House confirmed the date for Trump's first physical exam as president in a statement.

"Dr. Jackson, the president's doctor, will give a readout of the exam after it's completed," the statement said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had previously announced that the president will be examined by a doctor at Walter Reed, a military medical center.

Trump's predecessors typically underwent annual physical examinations with a military doctor and had details of their examination results released to the public.

Trump, 71, is the oldest U.S. president at this point in his tenure and has faced questions about his health.

Weeks ago, Trump drew scrutiny after he appeared to get a dry mouth and slurred his words when delivering remarks, but Sanders said it was because the president's throat was dry.

Last year, Trump released a clean bill of health but some pointed out that the record lacked details and had an over-the-top portrait of the president's health condition.